HC Wainwright Boosts DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target to $18.25

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $18.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $137,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.