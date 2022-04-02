Head-To-Head Analysis: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) versus Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.70% 10.48% 1.59% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 2 0 0 1.67 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.67 $248.06 million $2.25 19.28 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Broadscale Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment consists of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.