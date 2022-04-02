Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCTI stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

