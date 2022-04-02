Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) vs. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Critical Survey

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.27 -$178.00 million ($0.52) -30.73 Healthcare Trust of America $767.07 million 9.48 $98.02 million $0.44 72.16

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CorePoint Lodging and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 1 0 2.14

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -6.05% -3.27% -1.70% Healthcare Trust of America 12.78% 3.04% 1.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats CorePoint Lodging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorePoint Lodging (Get Rating)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

