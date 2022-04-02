HealthEquity, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.35 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.08, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.