Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of HL opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

