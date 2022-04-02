Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,413. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

