Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Tom Libassi Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($10,741.42).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,439.09).

Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.13) on Friday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £111.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

