Helmet.insure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $295,702.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,633,138 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.