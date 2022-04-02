Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,515 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SEA by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

SE stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

