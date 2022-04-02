Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copa by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

