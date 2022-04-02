Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

