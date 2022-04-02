Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

