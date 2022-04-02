Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $256,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.