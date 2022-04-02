Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $362.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.90 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

