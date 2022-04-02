Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

HTH opened at $29.41 on Friday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

