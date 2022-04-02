Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
