Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $23,829,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

