Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $347.95 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $279.56 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.
