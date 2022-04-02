Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $347.95 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $279.56 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

