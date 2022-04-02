Hiscox’s (HSX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.45) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.87) to GBX 850 ($11.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

LON:HSX traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 990.20 ($12.97). 269,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 939.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 891.01. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($195,912.76).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

