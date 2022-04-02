Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

