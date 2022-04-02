Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

HBCP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 28,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

