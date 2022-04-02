Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

