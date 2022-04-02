Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Hoshizaki Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

