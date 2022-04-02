Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

