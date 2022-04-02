HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 20,638 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $454,451,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $14,126,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

