H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,079,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in H&R Block by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in H&R Block by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.
H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
