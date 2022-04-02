H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,227,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

