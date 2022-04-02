Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.35.

HTHT stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

