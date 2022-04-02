Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.