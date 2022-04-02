Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.16. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 8,058 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.