iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -5.43. iBio has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. On average, analysts predict that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iBio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iBio during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in iBio by 56.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 165.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in iBio during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iBio (Get Rating)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iBio (IBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.