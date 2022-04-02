Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 685,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.86. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

