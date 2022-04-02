IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

