IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IROQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

