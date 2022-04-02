IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $798.55

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.55 ($10.46) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.98). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.73), with a volume of 1,304,200 shares trading hands.

IGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.08) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.35).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 787.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 798.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,484.94). Also, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,489.55).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

