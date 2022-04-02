II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $71.88. 1,217,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,514. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

