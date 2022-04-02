Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,055,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 3,089,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,078,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Ilustrato Pictures International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

