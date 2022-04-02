IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594 ($7.78) and traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.78). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.78), with a volume of 435,007 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The company has a market cap of £490.40 million and a P/E ratio of 123.75.
IMImobile Company Profile (LON:IMO)
