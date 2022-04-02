Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

