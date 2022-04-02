Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.