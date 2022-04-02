Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

