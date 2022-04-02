Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 41,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
