Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 41,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

