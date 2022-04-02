Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.59 and traded as low as C$9.20. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 83,187 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of C$301.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.59.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

