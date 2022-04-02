Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Purchases £600 in Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 12,000 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £600 ($785.96).

CCJI opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 132.49 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.15). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

