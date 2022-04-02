Insider Buying: ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases £56,000 in Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,356.04).

On Thursday, March 31st, Christopher Wilks acquired 16,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £26,080 ($34,162.96).

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Christopher Wilks acquired 25,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,397.17).

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks bought 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,695.05).

EAH stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.82. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.56. The firm has a market cap of £111.74 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

