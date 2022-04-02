Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

IVZ stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.