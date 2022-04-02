Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

