Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $529,500.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRMD stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.