Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $101,096.10 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $101,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $46,582.20.
- On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14.
- On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
