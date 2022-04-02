Insider Selling: Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Sells $19,822.75 in Stock

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,715 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.53 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

